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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zest Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zest Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zest Protocol (ZEST) Technical Analysis Today

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Technical Analysis Today

The Zest Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zest Protocol's analysis below.

Zest Protocol (ZEST) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.14654---10.55%-31.72%+22.50%
Know more about Zest Protocol Price

Zest Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zest Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 2
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.14718
0.1471
R2
0.1471
0.14706
R1
0.14706
0.14703
PP
0.14698
0.14698
S1
0.14694
0.14694
S2
0.14687
0.14691
S3
0.14683
0.14687

Zest Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.16M
$1.32 M
$1.48 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.15 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.15 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zest Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowZESTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zest Protocol

Trade Zest Protocol (ZEST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zest Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZEST/USDT
$0.14654
$0.14654$0.14654
+4.54%
586.13K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZEST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZEST
ZEST
USD
USD

1 ZEST = 0.14654 USD