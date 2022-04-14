ZeroLend (ZERO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZeroLend (ZERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZeroLend (ZERO) Information ZeroLend is one of the largest lending markets in DeFi with domination on Linea, zkSync, Manta, X Layer and Blast with a focus on liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) lending, real world assets (RWAs) lending, and account abstraction with over 200+ million in TVL. Official Website: https://zerolend.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zerolend.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://lineascan.build/token/0x78354f8DcCB269a615A7e0a24f9B0718FDC3C7A7 Buy ZERO Now!

ZeroLend (ZERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZeroLend (ZERO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.77M $ 2.77M $ 2.77M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 54.87B $ 54.87B $ 54.87B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.05M $ 5.05M $ 5.05M All-Time High: $ 0.0024776 $ 0.0024776 $ 0.0024776 All-Time Low: $ 0.000031154749938451 $ 0.000031154749938451 $ 0.000031154749938451 Current Price: $ 0.00005052 $ 0.00005052 $ 0.00005052 Learn more about ZeroLend (ZERO) price

ZeroLend (ZERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZeroLend (ZERO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZERO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZERO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZERO's tokenomics, explore ZERO token's live price!

How to Buy ZERO Interested in adding ZeroLend (ZERO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZERO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZERO on MEXC now!

ZeroLend (ZERO) Price History Analysing the price history of ZERO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZERO Price History now!

ZERO Price Prediction Want to know where ZERO might be heading? Our ZERO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZERO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!