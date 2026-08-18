Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Technical Analysis Today The Zerebro Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZEREBRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zerebro's analysis below. Sign Up

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.041586 -- +7.74% +7.49% +83.25%

Zerebro Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zerebro across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.041652 0.041651 R2 0.041651 0.041649 R1 0.041649 0.041649 PP 0.041648 0.041648 S1 0.041646 0.041646 S2 0.041645 0.041646 S3 0.041643 0.041645

Zerebro Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.27M $13.47 M $13.75 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.37 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.52 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zerebro Capital Flow Net Inflow ZEREBROUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.07 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.24 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zerebro (ZEREBRO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zerebro price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZEREBRO / USDT $0.041586 $0.041586 $0.041586 +2.53% 2.17M (USDT) Trade