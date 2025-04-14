Unizen Logo

The current price of Unizen (ZCX) today is 0.03949 USD with a current market cap of $ 27.21M USD. ZCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unizen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.18K USD
- Unizen price change within the day is +7.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 688.93M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ZCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZCX price information.

ZCX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Unizen for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0026082+7.07%
30 Days$ -0.00314-7.37%
60 Days$ -0.01311-24.93%
90 Days$ -0.04503-53.28%
Unizen Price Change Today

Today, ZCX recorded a change of $ +0.0026082 (+7.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Unizen 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00314 (-7.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Unizen 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZCX saw a change of $ -0.01311 (-24.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Unizen 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04503 (-53.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ZCX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Unizen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.06%

+7.07%

+22.10%

ZCX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Unizen (ZCX)

Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience.

Unizen is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZCX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Unizen on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Unizen buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Unizen Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Unizen, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Unizen Price History

Tracing ZCX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Unizen (ZCX)

You can easily purchase Unizen on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

Unizen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unizen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Unizen Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unizen

Disclaimer

