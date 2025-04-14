What is Unizen (ZCX)

Unizen is the first CeDeFi exchange to combine the functionality of first-party and third-party CEX's and DEX's in order to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders. Unizen Exchange is able to find the most cost efficient trades across a multitude of exchange modules, including Binance, to provide the best offers, reliable performance, and a secure environment for high-volume trading. All in one seamless user experience.

Unizen Price Prediction

Unizen Price History

How to buy Unizen (ZCX)

ZCX to Local Currencies

Unizen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Unizen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unizen What is the price of Unizen (ZCX) today? The live price of Unizen (ZCX) is 0.03949 USD . What is the market cap of Unizen (ZCX)? The current market cap of Unizen is $ 27.21M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZCX by its real-time market price of 0.03949 USD . What is the circulating supply of Unizen (ZCX)? The current circulating supply of Unizen (ZCX) is 688.93M USD . What was the highest price of Unizen (ZCX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Unizen (ZCX) is 5.972 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Unizen (ZCX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Unizen (ZCX) is $ 68.18K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

