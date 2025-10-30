The live Frankencoin price today is 1.247 USD. Track real-time ZCHF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZCHF price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Frankencoin price today is 1.247 USD. Track real-time ZCHF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ZCHF price trend easily at MEXC now.

Frankencoin Logo

Frankencoin Price(ZCHF)

1 ZCHF to USD Live Price:

$1.247
$1.247$1.247
-0.66%1D
USD
Frankencoin (ZCHF) Live Price Chart
Frankencoin (ZCHF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.2457
$ 1.2457$ 1.2457
24H Low
$ 1.2573
$ 1.2573$ 1.2573
24H High

$ 1.2457
$ 1.2457$ 1.2457

$ 1.2573
$ 1.2573$ 1.2573

$ 1.4867555171082332
$ 1.4867555171082332$ 1.4867555171082332

$ 1.0691543241973427
$ 1.0691543241973427$ 1.0691543241973427

+0.10%

-0.66%

-0.54%

-0.54%

Frankencoin (ZCHF) real-time price is $ 1.247. Over the past 24 hours, ZCHF traded between a low of $ 1.2457 and a high of $ 1.2573, showing active market volatility. ZCHF's all-time high price is $ 1.4867555171082332, while its all-time low price is $ 1.0691543241973427.

In terms of short-term performance, ZCHF has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -0.66% over 24 hours, and -0.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Frankencoin (ZCHF) Market Information

No.3884

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 380.21K
$ 380.21K$ 380.21K

$ 11.93M
$ 11.93M$ 11.93M

0.00
0.00 0.00

9,569,702
9,569,702 9,569,702

ETH

The current Market Cap of Frankencoin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 380.21K. The circulating supply of ZCHF is 0.00, with a total supply of 9569702. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.93M.

Frankencoin (ZCHF) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Frankencoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008285-0.66%
30 Days$ -0.0067-0.54%
60 Days$ +0.647+107.83%
90 Days$ +0.647+107.83%
Frankencoin Price Change Today

Today, ZCHF recorded a change of $ -0.008285 (-0.66%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Frankencoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0067 (-0.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Frankencoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZCHF saw a change of $ +0.647 (+107.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Frankencoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.647 (+107.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Frankencoin (ZCHF)?

Check out the Frankencoin Price History page now.

What is Frankencoin (ZCHF)

Frankencoin is a collateralized, oracle-free stablecoin that tracks the value of the Swiss franc.

Frankencoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Frankencoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ZCHF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Frankencoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Frankencoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Frankencoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Frankencoin (ZCHF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Frankencoin (ZCHF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Frankencoin.

Check the Frankencoin price prediction now!

Frankencoin (ZCHF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Frankencoin (ZCHF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZCHF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Frankencoin (ZCHF)

Looking for how to buy Frankencoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Frankencoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZCHF to Local Currencies

1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to VND
32,814.805
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AUD
A$1.89544
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to GBP
0.94772
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to EUR
1.07242
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to USD
$1.247
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MYR
RM5.2374
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TRY
52.34906
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to JPY
¥192.038
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ARS
ARS$1,789.09584
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to RUB
99.8847
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to INR
110.59643
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to IDR
Rp20,783.32502
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PHP
73.48571
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to EGP
￡E.58.87087
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BRL
R$6.69639
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to CAD
C$1.7458
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BDT
152.45822
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to NGN
1,807.23969
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to COP
$4,833.32212
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ZAR
R.21.59804
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to UAH
52.36153
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TZS
T.Sh.3,071.42335
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to VES
Bs273.093
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to CLP
$1,173.427
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PKR
Rs352.95088
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to KZT
661.5335
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to THB
฿40.45268
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TWD
NT$38.32031
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AED
د.إ4.57649
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to CHF
Fr0.9976
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to HKD
HK$9.67672
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AMD
֏477.40148
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MAD
.د.م11.54722
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MXN
$23.13185
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SAR
ريال4.67625
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ETB
Br191.75119
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to KES
KSh161.14981
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to JOD
د.أ0.884123
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PLN
4.56402
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to RON
лв5.47433
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SEK
kr11.77168
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BGN
лв2.09496
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to HUF
Ft419.15411
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to CZK
26.26182
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to KWD
د.ك0.381582
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ILS
4.05275
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BOB
Bs8.61677
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AZN
2.1199
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TJS
SM11.4724
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to GEL
3.39184
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AOA
Kz1,142.98773
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BHD
.د.ب0.468872
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BMD
$1.247
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to DKK
kr8.04315
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to HNL
L32.7961
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MUR
56.82579
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to NAD
$21.5731
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to NOK
kr12.56976
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to NZD
$2.16978
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PAB
B/.1.247
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PGK
K5.24987
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to QAR
ر.ق4.53908
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to RSD
дин.126.3211
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to UZS
soʻm15,024.09293
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ALL
L104.28661
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ANG
ƒ2.23213
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to AWG
ƒ2.23213
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BBD
$2.494
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BAM
KM2.09496
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BIF
Fr3,677.403
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BND
$1.60863
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BSD
$1.247
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to JMD
$199.38283
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to KHR
5,008.02682
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to KMF
Fr527.481
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to LAK
27,108.69511
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to LKR
රු379.59927
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MDL
L21.04936
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MGA
Ar5,591.9221
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MOP
P9.976
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MVR
19.0791
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MWK
MK2,164.92917
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to MZN
MT79.69577
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to NPR
रु176.89942
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to PYG
8,843.724
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to RWF
Fr1,811.891
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SBD
$10.26281
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SCR
17.25848
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SRD
$48.32125
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SVC
$10.91125
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to SZL
L21.5731
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TMT
m4.37697
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TND
د.ت3.668674
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to TTD
$8.44219
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to UGX
Sh4,344.548
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to XAF
Fr705.802
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to XCD
$3.3669
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to XOF
Fr705.802
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to XPF
Fr128.441
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BWP
P16.7098
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to BZD
$2.50647
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to CVE
$118.2156
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to DJF
Fr221.966
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to DOP
$80.06987
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to DZD
د.ج161.92295
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to FJD
$2.83069
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to GNF
Fr10,842.665
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to GTQ
Q9.55202
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to GYD
$261.03451
1 Frankencoin(ZCHF) to ISK
kr154.628

For a more in-depth understanding of Frankencoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Frankencoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frankencoin

How much is Frankencoin (ZCHF) worth today?
The live ZCHF price in USD is 1.247 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZCHF to USD price?
The current price of ZCHF to USD is $ 1.247. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Frankencoin?
The market cap for ZCHF is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZCHF?
The circulating supply of ZCHF is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZCHF?
ZCHF achieved an ATH price of 1.4867555171082332 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZCHF?
ZCHF saw an ATL price of 1.0691543241973427 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZCHF?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZCHF is $ 380.21K USD.
Will ZCHF go higher this year?
ZCHF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZCHF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
