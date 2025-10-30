What is Frankencoin (ZCHF)

Frankencoin is a collateralized, oracle-free stablecoin that tracks the value of the Swiss franc. Frankencoin is a collateralized, oracle-free stablecoin that tracks the value of the Swiss franc.

Frankencoin (ZCHF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Frankencoin (ZCHF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZCHF token's extensive tokenomics now!

Frankencoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Frankencoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Frankencoin How much is Frankencoin (ZCHF) worth today? The live ZCHF price in USD is 1.247 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ZCHF to USD price? $ 1.247 . Check out The current price of ZCHF to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Frankencoin? The market cap for ZCHF is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ZCHF? The circulating supply of ZCHF is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZCHF? ZCHF achieved an ATH price of 1.4867555171082332 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZCHF? ZCHF saw an ATL price of 1.0691543241973427 USD . What is the trading volume of ZCHF? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZCHF is $ 380.21K USD . Will ZCHF go higher this year? ZCHF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZCHF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Frankencoin (ZCHF) Important Industry Updates

