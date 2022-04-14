ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZEEBU (ZBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZEEBU (ZBU) Information Zeebu is World’s first loyalty Utility token created for Telecom Carrier Businesses. Zeebu loyalty utility token is an ERC 20 token designed to incentivize and reward Telecom Carriers participating in the Zeebu Ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.zeebu.com/ Whitepaper: https://zeebu.gitbook.io/zeebu-whitepaper-2.0/Eo5Icop4mRkIyIwSDGM8 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4D3dc895a9EDb234DfA3e303A196c009dC918f84 Buy ZBU Now!

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZEEBU (ZBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 491.16M $ 491.16M $ 491.16M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 258.97M $ 258.97M $ 258.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 5.2177 $ 5.2177 $ 5.2177 All-Time Low: $ 0.8050120236177957 $ 0.8050120236177957 $ 0.8050120236177957 Current Price: $ 1.8966 $ 1.8966 $ 1.8966 Learn more about ZEEBU (ZBU) price

ZEEBU (ZBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZEEBU (ZBU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZBU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZBU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZBU's tokenomics, explore ZBU token's live price!

How to Buy ZBU Interested in adding ZEEBU (ZBU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ZBU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ZBU on MEXC now!

ZEEBU (ZBU) Price History Analysing the price history of ZBU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ZBU Price History now!

ZBU Price Prediction Want to know where ZBU might be heading? Our ZBU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZBU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!