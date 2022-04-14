Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zebec Network (ZBCN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Information ZBCN Token is the governance and utility token of the Zebec Network. Holders of ZBCN have voting rights in the governance system and vote on critical decisions that affect the network and the ecosystem. ZBCN token is used in gas fees on Nautilus and unlocks a variety of benefits and incentives for holders. Official Website: https://zebec.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zebec.io/zebec-network-white-paper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ZBCNpuD7YMXzTHB2fhGkGi78MNsHGLRXUhRewNRm9RU

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zebec Network (ZBCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 450.39M Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 88.91B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 506.59M All-Time High: $ 0.0071973 All-Time Low: $ 0.000692135609811539 Current Price: $ 0.0050659

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zebec Network (ZBCN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZBCN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZBCN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZBCN's tokenomics, explore ZBCN token's live price!

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price History Analysing the price history of ZBCN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ZBCN Price Prediction Want to know where ZBCN might be heading? Our ZBCN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

