Zebec Network (ZBCN) Technical Analysis Today The Zebec Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZBCN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zebec Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001569 -- -6.60% -20.70% -47.25%

Zebec Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zebec Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001567 0.0015669 R2 0.0015669 0.0015667 R1 0.0015666 0.0015666 PP 0.0015665 0.0015665 S1 0.0015662 0.0015663 S2 0.0015661 0.0015662 S3 0.0015658 0.0015661

Zebec Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.34 M $1.57 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.10 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zebec Network Capital Flow Net Inflow ZBCNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.09 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zebec Network (ZBCN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zebec Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZBCN / USDT $0.001569 $0.001569 $0.001569 -0.42% 133.83M (USDT) Trade ZBCN / USDC $0.001567 $0.001567 $0.001567 -0.44% 36.85M (USDT) Trade