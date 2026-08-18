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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zebec Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zebec Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zebec Network (ZBCN) Technical Analysis Today

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Technical Analysis Today

The Zebec Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZBCN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zebec Network's analysis below.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.001569---6.60%-20.70%-47.25%
Know more about Zebec Network Price

Zebec Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zebec Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.001567
0.0015669
R2
0.0015669
0.0015667
R1
0.0015666
0.0015666
PP
0.0015665
0.0015665
S1
0.0015662
0.0015663
S2
0.0015661
0.0015662
S3
0.0015658
0.0015661

Zebec Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.23M
$1.34 M
$1.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zebec Network Capital Flow

Net InflowZBCNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.09 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zebec Network

Trade Zebec Network (ZBCN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zebec Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZBCN/USDT
$0.001569
$0.001569$0.001569
-0.42%
133.83M (USDT)
ZBCN/USDC
$0.001567
$0.001567$0.001567
-0.44%
36.85M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZBCN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZBCN
ZBCN
USD
USD

1 ZBCN = 0.001569 USD