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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zama Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zama Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Technical Analysis Today

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Technical Analysis Today

The Zama Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZAMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zama Protocol's analysis below.

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04234---10.49%+19.63%+50.99%
Know more about Zama Protocol Price

Zama Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zama Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 1Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04231
0.04231
R2
0.04231
0.0423
R1
0.0423
0.0423
PP
0.0423
0.0423
S1
0.04229
0.04229
S2
0.04229
0.04229
S3
0.04228
0.04229

Zama Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.34M
$2.31 M
$2.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.38 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.39 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zama Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowZAMAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.22 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-16-$0.14 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.30 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.25 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zama Protocol

Trade Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zama Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZAMA/USDT
$0.04234
$0.04234$0.04234
+0.11%
2.40M (USDT)
ZAMA/USDC
$0.0423
$0.0423$0.0423
+0.14%
1.33M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZAMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZAMA
ZAMA
USD
USD

1 ZAMA = 0.04234 USD