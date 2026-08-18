Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Technical Analysis Today The Zama Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZAMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zama Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04234 -- -10.49% +19.63% +50.99%

Zama Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zama Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04231 0.04231 R2 0.04231 0.0423 R1 0.0423 0.0423 PP 0.0423 0.0423 S1 0.04229 0.04229 S2 0.04229 0.04229 S3 0.04228 0.04229

Zama Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.34M $2.31 M $2.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.39 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zama Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow ZAMAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.22 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.14 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.30 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.25 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zama Protocol (ZAMA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zama Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZAMA / USDT $0.04234 $0.04234 $0.04234 +0.11% 2.40M (USDT) Trade ZAMA / USDC $0.0423 $0.0423 $0.0423 +0.14% 1.33M (USDT) Trade