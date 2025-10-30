The live YURU COIN price today is 0.7957 USD. Track real-time YURU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YURU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live YURU COIN price today is 0.7957 USD. Track real-time YURU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YURU price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 YURU to USD Live Price:

$0.7957
$0.7957$0.7957
-1.44%1D
USD
YURU COIN (YURU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:11:19 (UTC+8)

YURU COIN (YURU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.79
$ 0.79$ 0.79
24H Low
$ 0.8287
$ 0.8287$ 0.8287
24H High

$ 0.79
$ 0.79$ 0.79

$ 0.8287
$ 0.8287$ 0.8287

$ 0.5789586277522937
$ 0.5789586277522937$ 0.5789586277522937

$ 0.346206572110043
$ 0.346206572110043$ 0.346206572110043

-0.57%

-1.44%

-0.93%

-0.93%

YURU COIN (YURU) real-time price is $ 0.7957. Over the past 24 hours, YURU traded between a low of $ 0.79 and a high of $ 0.8287, showing active market volatility. YURU's all-time high price is $ 0.5789586277522937, while its all-time low price is $ 0.346206572110043.

In terms of short-term performance, YURU has changed by -0.57% over the past hour, -1.44% over 24 hours, and -0.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YURU COIN (YURU) Market Information

No.3786

--
----

$ 18.42K
$ 18.42K$ 18.42K

$ 7.96M
$ 7.96M$ 7.96M

--
----

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of YURU COIN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.42K. The circulating supply of YURU is --, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.96M.

YURU COIN (YURU) Price History USD

Track the price changes of YURU COIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.011625-1.44%
30 Days$ -0.1759-18.11%
60 Days$ -0.3212-28.76%
90 Days$ -0.1194-13.05%
YURU COIN Price Change Today

Today, YURU recorded a change of $ -0.011625 (-1.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

YURU COIN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1759 (-18.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

YURU COIN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YURU saw a change of $ -0.3212 (-28.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

YURU COIN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1194 (-13.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of YURU COIN (YURU)?

Check out the YURU COIN Price History page now.

What is YURU COIN (YURU)

YURU COIN is the official token of Japan’s beloved Yuru-Chara Grand Prix — a nationwide mascot competition that has drawn over 738 million page views and 170 million cumulative votes since 2011. The token powers fan voting, campaigns, and NFT interaction, and employs a deflationary model where tokens are burned through participation.

YURU COIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your YURU COIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YURU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about YURU COIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your YURU COIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

YURU COIN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will YURU COIN (YURU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your YURU COIN (YURU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for YURU COIN.

Check the YURU COIN price prediction now!

YURU COIN (YURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YURU COIN (YURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy YURU COIN (YURU)

Looking for how to buy YURU COIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase YURU COIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 YURU COIN(YURU) to VND
20,938.8455
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AUD
A$1.209464
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to GBP
0.604732
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to EUR
0.684302
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to USD
$0.7957
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MYR
RM3.34194
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TRY
33.403486
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to JPY
¥122.5378
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ARS
ARS$1,141.606704
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to RUB
63.73557
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to INR
70.570633
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to IDR
Rp13,261.661362
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PHP
46.890601
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to EGP
￡E.37.564997
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BRL
R$4.272909
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to CAD
C$1.11398
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BDT
97.282282
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to NGN
1,153.184139
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to COP
$3,084.101372
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ZAR
R.13.781524
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to UAH
33.411443
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TZS
T.Sh.1,959.848885
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to VES
Bs174.2583
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to CLP
$748.7537
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PKR
Rs225.214928
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to KZT
422.11885
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to THB
฿25.812508
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TWD
NT$24.451861
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AED
د.إ2.920219
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to CHF
Fr0.63656
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to HKD
HK$6.174632
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AMD
֏304.625788
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MAD
.د.م7.368182
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MXN
$14.760235
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SAR
ريال2.983875
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ETB
Br122.354789
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to KES
KSh102.828311
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to JOD
د.أ0.5641513
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PLN
2.912262
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to RON
лв3.493123
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SEK
kr7.511408
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BGN
лв1.336776
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to HUF
Ft267.458641
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to CZK
16.757442
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to KWD
د.ك0.2434842
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ILS
2.586025
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BOB
Bs5.498287
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AZN
1.35269
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TJS
SM7.32044
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to GEL
2.164304
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AOA
Kz729.330663
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BHD
.د.ب0.2991832
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BMD
$0.7957
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to DKK
kr5.132265
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to HNL
L20.92691
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MUR
36.260049
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to NAD
$13.76561
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to NOK
kr8.020656
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to NZD
$1.384518
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PAB
B/.0.7957
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PGK
K3.349897
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to QAR
ر.ق2.896348
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to RSD
дин.80.60441
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to UZS
soʻm9,586.744783
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ALL
L66.544391
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ANG
ƒ1.424303
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to AWG
ƒ1.424303
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BBD
$1.5914
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BAM
KM1.336776
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BIF
Fr2,346.5193
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BND
$1.026453
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BSD
$0.7957
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to JMD
$127.224473
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to KHR
3,195.578942
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to KMF
Fr336.5811
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to LAK
17,297.825741
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to LKR
රු242.219037
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MDL
L13.431416
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MGA
Ar3,568.15751
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MOP
P6.3656
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MVR
12.17421
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MWK
MK1,381.422727
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to MZN
MT50.853187
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to NPR
रु112.878002
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to PYG
5,643.1044
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to RWF
Fr1,156.1521
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SBD
$6.548611
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SCR
11.012488
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SRD
$30.833375
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SVC
$6.962375
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to SZL
L13.76561
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TMT
m2.792907
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TND
د.ت2.3409494
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to TTD
$5.386889
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to UGX
Sh2,772.2188
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to XAF
Fr450.3662
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to XCD
$2.14839
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to XOF
Fr450.3662
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to XPF
Fr81.9571
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BWP
P10.66238
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to BZD
$1.599357
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to CVE
$75.43236
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to DJF
Fr141.6346
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to DOP
$51.091897
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to DZD
د.ج103.321645
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to FJD
$1.806239
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to GNF
Fr6,918.6115
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to GTQ
Q6.095062
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to GYD
$166.563881
1 YURU COIN(YURU) to ISK
kr98.6668

For a more in-depth understanding of YURU COIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official YURU COIN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YURU COIN

How much is YURU COIN (YURU) worth today?
The live YURU price in USD is 0.7957 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YURU to USD price?
The current price of YURU to USD is $ 0.7957. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of YURU COIN?
The market cap for YURU is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YURU?
The circulating supply of YURU is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YURU?
YURU achieved an ATH price of 0.5789586277522937 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YURU?
YURU saw an ATL price of 0.346206572110043 USD.
What is the trading volume of YURU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YURU is $ 18.42K USD.
Will YURU go higher this year?
YURU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YURU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:11:19 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
