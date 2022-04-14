Yuliverse (YULI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yuliverse (YULI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yuliverse (YULI) Information Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI. Official Website: https://www.yuliverse.com/ Block Explorer: https://kaiascan.io/token/0x91bcba699222fe2c14ae90e51943a40e59050f79 Buy YULI Now!

Yuliverse (YULI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yuliverse (YULI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.00B $ 8.00B $ 8.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.77M $ 1.77M $ 1.77M All-Time High: $ 0.015153 $ 0.015153 $ 0.015153 All-Time Low: $ 0.000214574026238178 $ 0.000214574026238178 $ 0.000214574026238178 Current Price: $ 0.000221 $ 0.000221 $ 0.000221 Learn more about Yuliverse (YULI) price

Yuliverse (YULI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yuliverse (YULI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YULI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YULI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YULI's tokenomics, explore YULI token's live price!

