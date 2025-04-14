What is Yuliverse (YULI)

Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.

Yuliverse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Yuliverse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check YULI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Yuliverse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Yuliverse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Yuliverse Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Yuliverse, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YULI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Yuliverse price prediction page.

Yuliverse Price History

Tracing YULI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YULI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Yuliverse price history page.

How to buy Yuliverse (YULI)

Looking for how to buy Yuliverse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Yuliverse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YULI to Local Currencies

1 YULI to VND ₫ 28.307664 1 YULI to AUD A$ 0.00174432 1 YULI to GBP ￡ 0.000828 1 YULI to EUR € 0.00096048 1 YULI to USD $ 0.001104 1 YULI to MYR RM 0.00486864 1 YULI to TRY ₺ 0.04198512 1 YULI to JPY ¥ 0.1577064 1 YULI to RUB ₽ 0.09079296 1 YULI to INR ₹ 0.09497712 1 YULI to IDR Rp 18.7118616 1 YULI to KRW ₩ 1.57040688 1 YULI to PHP ₱ 0.06295008 1 YULI to EGP ￡E. 0.05629296 1 YULI to BRL R$ 0.00646944 1 YULI to CAD C$ 0.00152352 1 YULI to BDT ৳ 0.13412496 1 YULI to NGN ₦ 1.77206352 1 YULI to UAH ₴ 0.04557312 1 YULI to VES Bs 0.078384 1 YULI to PKR Rs 0.309672 1 YULI to KZT ₸ 0.57171744 1 YULI to THB ฿ 0.03707232 1 YULI to TWD NT$ 0.0357144 1 YULI to AED د.إ 0.00405168 1 YULI to CHF Fr 0.00089424 1 YULI to HKD HK$ 0.008556 1 YULI to MAD .د.م 0.01022304 1 YULI to MXN $ 0.02222352

Yuliverse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yuliverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yuliverse What is the price of Yuliverse (YULI) today? The live price of Yuliverse (YULI) is 0.001104 USD . What is the market cap of Yuliverse (YULI)? The current market cap of Yuliverse is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of YULI by its real-time market price of 0.001104 USD . What is the circulating supply of Yuliverse (YULI)? The current circulating supply of Yuliverse (YULI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Yuliverse (YULI)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Yuliverse (YULI) is 0.015153 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Yuliverse (YULI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Yuliverse (YULI) is $ 4.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!