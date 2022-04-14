Yachts Coin (YTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yachts Coin (YTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yachts Coin (YTC) Information Yachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions. Official Website: https://yachtscoins.com Whitepaper: https://yachtscoins.com/white-paper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/7NaZ55Pt7Ah3xPsmWRfdEi2mv3dsd9TpHSWhTEt6pump Buy YTC Now!

Yachts Coin (YTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yachts Coin (YTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 151.79K $ 151.79K $ 151.79K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.80K $ 151.80K $ 151.80K All-Time High: $ 0.001452 $ 0.001452 $ 0.001452 All-Time Low: $ 0.000032605905880792 $ 0.000032605905880792 $ 0.000032605905880792 Current Price: $ 0.0001518 $ 0.0001518 $ 0.0001518 Learn more about Yachts Coin (YTC) price

Yachts Coin (YTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yachts Coin (YTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YTC's tokenomics, explore YTC token's live price!

Yachts Coin (YTC) Price History Analysing the price history of YTC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore YTC Price History now!

YTC Price Prediction Want to know where YTC might be heading? Our YTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See YTC token's Price Prediction now!

