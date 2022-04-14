yPredict (YPRED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into yPredict (YPRED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

yPredict (YPRED) Information This innovative platform offers real-time trading signals, sentiment analysis for popular cryptocurrencies, AI-driven technical analysis, and identification of over 25 chart patterns. With yPredict Analytics featuring advanced predictive models and insights from top-tier AI Developers and Quants, YPRED empowers users across finance, healthcare, and human resources. Extend predictive modelling capabilities to cover more than 100 assets and expand cryptocurrency coverage from 10 to over 100. Official Website: http://ypredict.ai/ Whitepaper: https://ypredict.ai/pitch-deck-yPredict.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xdfaf2680239d678d9551669727b93b62ad0d18cc

yPredict (YPRED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for yPredict (YPRED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.148 $ 0.148 $ 0.148 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00099 $ 0.00099 $ 0.00099 Learn more about yPredict (YPRED) price

yPredict (YPRED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of yPredict (YPRED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YPRED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YPRED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YPRED's tokenomics, explore YPRED token's live price!

