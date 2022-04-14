YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into YOUR AI (YOURAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
YOUR AI (YOURAI) Information

YOUR AI Protocol is the world’s first AI content layer for the future of e-commerce. YOUR AI Protocol is an open source protocol that brings creators, curators, node operators, and content distributors together to collectively provide AI-driven product content in e-commerce markets.

Official Website:
https://your.io/token
Whitepaper:
https://info.your.io/hc/en-nl/articles/10067354832157-What-is-YOUR-AI-Protocol
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/FjK6rqU6QzUeNtmK6QQ78cCuS5AHAhcm4HgJkdsvXaep

YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for YOUR AI (YOURAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 525.09K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 512.29M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.03M
All-Time High:
$ 0.2447
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000802414686791847
Current Price:
$ 0.001025
YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of YOUR AI (YOURAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YOURAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YOURAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.