Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live YOM price today is 0.09909 GBP.YOM market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time YOM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live YOM price today is 0.09909 GBP.YOM market cap is 0 GBP. Track real-time YOM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About YOM

YOM Price Info

What is YOM

YOM Whitepaper

YOM Official Website

YOM Tokenomics

YOM Price Forecast

YOM History

YOM Buying Guide

YOM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

YOM Spot

YOM USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

YOM Logo

YOM Price(YOM)

1 YOM to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0723138
￡0.0723138￡0.0723138
-2.07%1D
GBP
YOM (YOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:23:02 (UTC+8)

YOM Price Today

The live YOM (YOM) price today is ￡ 0.09909, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09909 per YOM.

YOM currently ranks #3702 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 YOM. During the last 24 hours, YOM traded between ￡ 0.09856 (low) and ￡ 0.10165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0738423236231353356, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0546588234310468522.

In short-term performance, YOM moved +0.07% in the last hour and +1.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.57K.

YOM (YOM) Market Information

No.3702

￡ 0.00
￡ 0.00￡ 0.00

￡ 58.57K
￡ 58.57K￡ 58.57K

￡ 74.32M
￡ 74.32M￡ 74.32M

0.00
0.00 0.00

750,000,000
750,000,000 750,000,000

750,000,000
750,000,000 750,000,000

0.00%

AVAX_CCHAIN

The current Market Cap of YOM is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.57K. The circulating supply of YOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 750000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 74.32M.

YOM Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.09856
￡ 0.09856￡ 0.09856
24H Low
￡ 0.10165
￡ 0.10165￡ 0.10165
24H High

￡ 0.09856
￡ 0.09856￡ 0.09856

￡ 0.10165
￡ 0.10165￡ 0.10165

￡ 0.0738423236231353356
￡ 0.0738423236231353356￡ 0.0738423236231353356

￡ 0.0546588234310468522
￡ 0.0546588234310468522￡ 0.0546588234310468522

+0.07%

-2.07%

+1.94%

+1.94%

YOM (YOM) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of YOM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0015285-2.07%
30 Days￡ +0.00034+0.34%
60 Days￡ +0.01443+17.04%
90 Days￡ +0.07309+281.11%
YOM Price Change Today

Today, YOM recorded a change of ￡ -0.0015285 (-2.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

YOM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00034 (+0.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

YOM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YOM saw a change of ￡ +0.01443 (+17.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

YOM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.07309 (+281.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of YOM (YOM)?

Check out the YOM Price History page now.

Analysis for YOM

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate YOM recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

YOM market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the YOM market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

YOM_USDT is trading above the 0.09969 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is oscillating closely around the central axis at 0.0996. The S1 level at 0.0989 and the R1 level at 0.1003 form the near-term boundaries, with both long and short positions fiercely contesting control within this narrow range. The overall structure exhibits a typical converging pattern. The MA7 and EMA7 moving averages are both signaling a buy signal. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows a death cross, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines' momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values do not indicate extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Volatility remains at low levels, and the Bollinger Bands have narrowed significantly. Short-term momentum appears fragmented and directionless. On the upside, the first resistance lies at 0.1003, approximately 0.3% away from the current price. On the downside, the first support is at 0.0989, roughly 0.8% below the current price. Further reference points include the R2 level at 0.1010 and the S2 level at 0.0982. Key price levels are densely clustered, and a breakout of any of these boundaries could trigger significant short-term liquidity shifts.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for YOM

YOM (YOM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YOM in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
YOM (YOM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of YOM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price YOM will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YOM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking YOM Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest YOM in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with YOM? Buying YOM is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy YOM. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your YOM (YOM) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and YOM will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy YOM (YOM) Guide

What can you do with YOM

Owning YOM allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying YOM (YOM) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is YOM (YOM)

YOM is a decentralized cloud gaming network (DePIN) making AAA games instantly accessible on any device with no downloads. By crowdsourcing idle consumer GPUs instead of using centralized data centers, YOM operates on a Negative CAPEX model. This reduces streaming costs by 95% to $0.05 per session and delivers sub-8ms latency. YOM gives studios a cheaper distribution channel while enabling hardware owners to earn passive income

YOM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YOM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official YOM Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemDePINGaming (GameFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YOM

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:23:02 (UTC+8)

YOM (YOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about YOM

YOM USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on YOM with leverage. Explore YOM USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade YOM (YOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live YOM price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
YOM/USDT
￡0.0724671
￡0.0724671￡0.0724671
-1.92%
583.99K (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.173229
￡0.173229￡0.173229

-20.90%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0100375
￡0.0100375￡0.0100375

-1.78%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02423381
￡0.02423381￡0.02423381

-6.14%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0508226
￡0.0508226￡0.0508226

+0.89%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.00034237
￡0.00034237￡0.00034237

+223.44%

Fusionist

Fusionist

ACE

￡0.1417003
￡0.1417003￡0.1417003

+9.33%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0.373906
￡0.373906￡0.373906

+9.18%

Bitway

Bitway

BTW

￡0.27294554
￡0.27294554￡0.27294554

+8.82%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0057451
￡0.0057451￡0.0057451

+9.30%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

YOM-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

YOM
YOM
GBP
GBP

1 YOM = 0.0723357 GBP