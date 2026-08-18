YOM Price Today

The live YOM (YOM) price today is ￡ 0.09909, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09909 per YOM.

YOM currently ranks #3702 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 YOM. During the last 24 hours, YOM traded between ￡ 0.09856 (low) and ￡ 0.10165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0738423236231353356, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0546588234310468522.

In short-term performance, YOM moved +0.07% in the last hour and +1.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.57K.

YOM (YOM) Market Information

Rank No.3702 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 58.57K￡ 58.57K ￡ 58.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 74.32M￡ 74.32M ￡ 74.32M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 750,000,000 750,000,000 750,000,000 Total Supply 750,000,000 750,000,000 750,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain AVAX_CCHAIN

The current Market Cap of YOM is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.57K. The circulating supply of YOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 750000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 74.32M.