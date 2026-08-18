YOM Price(YOM)
The live YOM (YOM) price today is ￡ 0.09909, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09909 per YOM.
YOM currently ranks #3702 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 YOM. During the last 24 hours, YOM traded between ￡ 0.09856 (low) and ￡ 0.10165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0738423236231353356, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0546588234310468522.
In short-term performance, YOM moved +0.07% in the last hour and +1.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.57K.
No.3702
0.00%
AVAX_CCHAIN
The current Market Cap of YOM is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.57K. The circulating supply of YOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 750000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 74.32M.
+0.07%
-2.07%
+1.94%
+1.94%
Track the price changes of YOM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0015285
|-2.07%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00034
|+0.34%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.01443
|+17.04%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.07309
|+281.11%
Today, YOM recorded a change of ￡ -0.0015285 (-2.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00034 (+0.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, YOM saw a change of ￡ +0.01443 (+17.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.07309 (+281.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of YOM (YOM)?
Check out the YOM Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate YOM recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the YOM market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
YOM_USDT is trading above the 0.09969 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is oscillating closely around the central axis at 0.0996. The S1 level at 0.0989 and the R1 level at 0.1003 form the near-term boundaries, with both long and short positions fiercely contesting control within this narrow range. The overall structure exhibits a typical converging pattern. The MA7 and EMA7 moving averages are both signaling a buy signal. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows a death cross, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines' momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values do not indicate extreme overbought or oversold conditions. Volatility remains at low levels, and the Bollinger Bands have narrowed significantly. Short-term momentum appears fragmented and directionless. On the upside, the first resistance lies at 0.1003, approximately 0.3% away from the current price. On the downside, the first support is at 0.0989, roughly 0.8% below the current price. Further reference points include the R2 level at 0.1010 and the S2 level at 0.0982. Key price levels are densely clustered, and a breakout of any of these boundaries could trigger significant short-term liquidity shifts.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of YOM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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YOM is a decentralized cloud gaming network (DePIN) making AAA games instantly accessible on any device with no downloads. By crowdsourcing idle consumer GPUs instead of using centralized data centers, YOM operates on a Negative CAPEX model. This reduces streaming costs by 95% to $0.05 per session and delivers sub-8ms latency. YOM gives studios a cheaper distribution channel while enabling hardware owners to earn passive income
For a more in-depth understanding of YOM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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|On-chain Data
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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