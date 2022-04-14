YieldNest (YND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YieldNest (YND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YieldNest (YND) Information YieldNest is a next-generation liquid restaking protocol that offers simple, high-yielding, risk-adjusted restaking, RWA and DeFi strategies. It merges DeFi's best strategies into single, unified, high-powered assets with L1 settlement assurances. Powered & Secured by DeFAI. Official Website: https://yieldnest.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.yieldnest.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x7159cc276D7d17Ab4b3bEb19959E1F39368a45Ba

YieldNest (YND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YieldNest (YND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.58M $ 2.58M $ 2.58M All-Time High: $ 0.0805 $ 0.0805 $ 0.0805 All-Time Low: $ 0.002651651523005024 $ 0.002651651523005024 $ 0.002651651523005024 Current Price: $ 0.002575 $ 0.002575 $ 0.002575

YieldNest (YND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YieldNest (YND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

