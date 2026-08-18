Yield Guild Games (YGG) Technical Analysis Today The Yield Guild Games Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into YGG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Yield Guild Games's analysis below. Sign Up

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01921 -- -1.49% -1.34% -48.00%

Yield Guild Games Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Yield Guild Games across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01919 0.01919 R2 0.01919 0.01918 R1 0.01918 0.01918 PP 0.01918 0.01918 S1 0.01917 0.01917 S2 0.01917 0.01917 S3 0.01916 0.01917

Yield Guild Games Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.43M $6.39 M $6.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.22 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Yield Guild Games Capital Flow Net Inflow YGGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Yield Guild Games (YGG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Yield Guild Games price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume YGG / USDT $0.01921 $0.01921 $0.01921 -2.83% 2.85M (USDT) Trade