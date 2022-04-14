yfii finance (YFII) Tokenomics Discover key insights into yfii finance (YFII), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

yfii finance (YFII) Information Yearn is a financial platform that supports multiple DeFi protocols. It will automatically move positions between the agreements to help savers get the highest financial income. The platform aggregates the Compound, dYdX, Aave, and DDEX agreements. When users deposit, the platform will automatically allocate funds to the agreement with the highest revenue. Then yearn will give the user a proof of rights and interests called yToken, and the user can withdraw the tokens they originally deposited and the corresponding income through ytoken. Official Website: https://dfi.money/#/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa1d0E215a23d7030842FC67cE582a6aFa3CCaB83 Buy YFII Now!

yfii finance (YFII) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for yfii finance (YFII), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.35M $ 3.35M $ 3.35M Total Supply: $ 39.38K $ 39.38K $ 39.38K Circulating Supply: $ 38.60K $ 38.60K $ 38.60K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.42M $ 3.42M $ 3.42M All-Time High: $ 9,350 $ 9,350 $ 9,350 All-Time Low: $ 56.534854554921544 $ 56.534854554921544 $ 56.534854554921544 Current Price: $ 86.79 $ 86.79 $ 86.79 Learn more about yfii finance (YFII) price

yfii finance (YFII) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of yfii finance (YFII) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YFII tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YFII tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YFII's tokenomics, explore YFII token's live price!

