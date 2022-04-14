YieldBricks (YBR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YieldBricks (YBR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YieldBricks (YBR) Information Imagine a world where real estate investing isn't limited by borders, capital, access or investor status. YieldBricks is making this a reality by merging the transparency and innovation of DeFi with stability of RWA assets into a scalable protocol that enables anyone to invest in premium, yield-bearing properties with ease. Official Website: https://www.yieldbricks.com/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/c5n2ate3yi2ckx5r Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x11920f139a3121c2836e01551d43f95b3c31159c

YieldBricks (YBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YieldBricks (YBR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M All-Time High: $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.000688919174838846 $ 0.000688919174838846 $ 0.000688919174838846 Current Price: $ 0.001303 $ 0.001303 $ 0.001303 Learn more about YieldBricks (YBR) price

YieldBricks (YBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YieldBricks (YBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YBR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YBR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YBR's tokenomics, explore YBR token's live price!

