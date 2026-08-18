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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Yieldbasis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Yieldbasis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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yieldbasis (YB) Technical Analysis Today

yieldbasis (YB) Technical Analysis Today

The yieldbasis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into YB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about yieldbasis's analysis below.

yieldbasis (YB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07387---4.11%-15.60%-30.45%
Know more about yieldbasis Price

Yieldbasis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Yieldbasis across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 5
Buy 12
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0738
0.0738
R2
0.0738
0.0737
R1
0.0737
0.0737
PP
0.0737
0.0737
S1
0.0736
0.0736
S2
0.0736
0.0736
S3
0.0735
0.0736

Yieldbasis Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.36M
$7.51 M
$8.87 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Yieldbasis Capital Flow

Net InflowYBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.08
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.08
2026-08-15-$0.06 M0.08
2026-08-14$0.04 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about yieldbasis

Trade yieldbasis (YB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live yieldbasis price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
YB/USDT
$0.07386
$0.07386$0.07386
-5.01%
818.75K (USDT)
YB/USDC
$0.07379
$0.07379$0.07379
-5.14%
709.91K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

YB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YB
YB
USD
USD

1 YB = 0.07387 USD