YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

What is the price of YAY Network (YAY) today? The live price of YAY Network (YAY) is 0.0005699 USD . What is the market cap of YAY Network (YAY)? The current market cap of YAY Network is $ 357.75K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of YAY by its real-time market price of 0.0005699 USD . What is the circulating supply of YAY Network (YAY)? The current circulating supply of YAY Network (YAY) is 627.75M USD . What was the highest price of YAY Network (YAY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of YAY Network (YAY) is 0.088 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of YAY Network (YAY)? The 24-hour trading volume of YAY Network (YAY) is $ 34.70K USD .

