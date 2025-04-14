What is Symbol (XYM)

Symbol is a blockchain platform launched in March of 2021. It’s the spiritual successor to NEM, featuring a new consensus algorithm called proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens (called mosaics), namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Its client, Catapult, is written in C++.

Symbol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Symbol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XYM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Symbol price prediction page.

Symbol Price History

Tracing XYM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XYM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Symbol price history page.

XYM to Local Currencies

Symbol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Symbol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Symbol What is the price of Symbol (XYM) today? The live price of Symbol (XYM) is 0.010389 USD . What is the market cap of Symbol (XYM)? The current market cap of Symbol is $ 63.81M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XYM by its real-time market price of 0.010389 USD . What is the circulating supply of Symbol (XYM)? The current circulating supply of Symbol (XYM) is 6.14B USD . What was the highest price of Symbol (XYM)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Symbol (XYM) is 0.08816 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Symbol (XYM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Symbol (XYM) is $ 10.00K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

