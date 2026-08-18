Venus (XVS) Technical Analysis Today The Venus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XVS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Venus's analysis below. Sign Up

Venus (XVS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.74 -- -0.10% -2.53% -2.17%

Venus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Venus across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.7396 2.7393 R2 2.7393 2.7389 R1 2.7386 2.7387 PP 2.7383 2.7383 S1 2.7376 2.7379 S2 2.7373 2.7377 S3 2.7366 2.7373

Venus Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.44M $6.49 M $6.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Venus Capital Flow Net Inflow XVSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 2.70 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 2.71 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 2.72 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 2.73 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 2.63 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Venus (XVS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Venus price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XVS / USDT $2.74 $2.74 $2.74 +1.19% 20.23K (USDT) Trade