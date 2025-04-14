What is Venus (XVS)

Venus (XVS) is a lending and stable asset issuance platform based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Venus Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Venus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XVS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Venus price prediction page.

Venus Price History

Tracing XVS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XVS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Venus price history page.

How to buy Venus (XVS)

Looking for how to buy Venus? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Venus on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XVS to Local Currencies

Venus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Venus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Venus What is the price of Venus (XVS) today? The live price of Venus (XVS) is 4.8903 USD . What is the market cap of Venus (XVS)? The current market cap of Venus is $ 80.94M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XVS by its real-time market price of 4.8903 USD . What is the circulating supply of Venus (XVS)? The current circulating supply of Venus (XVS) is 16.55M USD . What was the highest price of Venus (XVS)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Venus (XVS) is 148 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Venus (XVS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Venus (XVS) is $ 1.72M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

