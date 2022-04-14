XUSD (XUSD) Tokenomics
XUSD is issued by StraitsX, the pioneering payment infrastructure for digital assets in Southeast Asia. XUSD is designed to facilitate swift, global, and 24/7 payments, and serves to bridge the region’s financial ecosystems with the stability of the world’s primary reserve currency. Each XUSD is pegged to one United States Dollar, and is fully collateralized with reserve assets held and maintained at a level equal to at least 100% of XUSD in circulation.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
XUSD (XUSD) Price History
Analysing the price history of XUSD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.