YouSUI is an "All-in-One" platform that runs on the Sui Blockchain, including DEX, Launchpad, NFT Marketplace and Bridge. It has plans for cross-chain compatibility and scalability beyond Sui. In addition, YouSUI will provide incubation and technical support for game and blockchain projects that are planning or oriented to transition to the Sui ecosystem.

What is the price of XUI (XUI) today? The live price of XUI (XUI) is 0.0001022 USD . What is the market cap of XUI (XUI)? The current market cap of XUI is $ 248.30 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XUI by its real-time market price of 0.0001022 USD . What is the circulating supply of XUI (XUI)? The current circulating supply of XUI (XUI) is 2.43M USD . What was the highest price of XUI (XUI)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of XUI (XUI) is 0.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XUI (XUI)? The 24-hour trading volume of XUI (XUI) is $ 1.85K USD .

