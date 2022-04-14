xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Information xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages. Official Website: https://xspectar.com/ Whitepaper: https://xspectar.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/rh5jzTCdMRCVjQ7LT6zucjezC47KATkuvv

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 88.89M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.33M All-Time High: $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.002719112994460629 Current Price: $ 0.02623

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XSPECTAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XSPECTAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

xSPECTAR (XSPECTAR) Price History Analysing the price history of XSPECTAR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

