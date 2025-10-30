What is OroBit (XRB)

OroBit is a Bitcoin-native protocol enabling programmable finance through its Smart Contract Language (SCL) Protocol. Built on Bitcoin Layer 1 and the Lightning Network, OroBit allows secure tokenization, seamless transfer, and advanced programmability of real-world assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities.

OroBit (XRB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OroBit (XRB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRB token's extensive tokenomics now!

OroBit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OroBit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OroBit How much is OroBit (XRB) worth today? The live XRB price in USD is 1.8125 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XRB to USD price? $ 1.8125 . Check out The current price of XRB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of OroBit? The market cap for XRB is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XRB? The circulating supply of XRB is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XRB? XRB achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XRB? XRB saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of XRB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XRB is $ 85.25K USD . Will XRB go higher this year? XRB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XRB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

OroBit (XRB) Important Industry Updates

