The live OroBit price today is 1.8125 USD. Track real-time XRB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

OroBit Logo

OroBit Price(XRB)

1 XRB to USD Live Price:

$1.8125
$1.8125$1.8125
-5.51%1D
USD
OroBit (XRB) Live Price Chart
OroBit (XRB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.7979
$ 1.7979$ 1.7979
24H Low
$ 1.932
$ 1.932$ 1.932
24H High

$ 1.7979
$ 1.7979$ 1.7979

$ 1.932
$ 1.932$ 1.932

--
----

--
----

-5.03%

-5.51%

-8.29%

-8.29%

OroBit (XRB) real-time price is $ 1.8125. Over the past 24 hours, XRB traded between a low of $ 1.7979 and a high of $ 1.932, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, XRB has changed by -5.03% over the past hour, -5.51% over 24 hours, and -8.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OroBit (XRB) Market Information

--
----

$ 85.25K
$ 85.25K$ 85.25K

$ 906.25M
$ 906.25M$ 906.25M

--
----

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of OroBit is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.25K. The circulating supply of XRB is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 906.25M.

OroBit (XRB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of OroBit for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.105692-5.51%
30 Days$ +0.689+61.32%
60 Days$ +1.1075+157.09%
90 Days$ +1.3125+262.50%
OroBit Price Change Today

Today, XRB recorded a change of $ -0.105692 (-5.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OroBit 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.689 (+61.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OroBit 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XRB saw a change of $ +1.1075 (+157.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OroBit 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.3125 (+262.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of OroBit (XRB)?

Check out the OroBit Price History page now.

What is OroBit (XRB)

OroBit is a Bitcoin-native protocol enabling programmable finance through its Smart Contract Language (SCL) Protocol. Built on Bitcoin Layer 1 and the Lightning Network, OroBit allows secure tokenization, seamless transfer, and advanced programmability of real-world assets such as gold, real estate, and commodities.

OroBit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XRB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OroBit on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OroBit buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OroBit Price Prediction (USD)

How much will OroBit (XRB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your OroBit (XRB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for OroBit.

Check the OroBit price prediction now!

OroBit (XRB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OroBit (XRB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XRB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OroBit (XRB)

Looking for how to buy OroBit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OroBit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XRB to Local Currencies

1 OroBit(XRB) to VND
47,695.9375
1 OroBit(XRB) to AUD
A$2.755
1 OroBit(XRB) to GBP
1.3775
1 OroBit(XRB) to EUR
1.55875
1 OroBit(XRB) to USD
$1.8125
1 OroBit(XRB) to MYR
RM7.6125
1 OroBit(XRB) to TRY
76.08875
1 OroBit(XRB) to JPY
¥279.125
1 OroBit(XRB) to ARS
ARS$2,604.16375
1 OroBit(XRB) to RUB
145.380625
1 OroBit(XRB) to INR
160.76875
1 OroBit(XRB) to IDR
Rp30,208.32125
1 OroBit(XRB) to PHP
106.919375
1 OroBit(XRB) to EGP
￡E.85.58625
1 OroBit(XRB) to BRL
R$9.75125
1 OroBit(XRB) to CAD
C$2.519375
1 OroBit(XRB) to BDT
221.59625
1 OroBit(XRB) to NGN
2,622.995625
1 OroBit(XRB) to COP
$7,052.528125
1 OroBit(XRB) to ZAR
R.31.42875
1 OroBit(XRB) to UAH
76.106875
1 OroBit(XRB) to TZS
T.Sh.4,464.278125
1 OroBit(XRB) to VES
Bs396.9375
1 OroBit(XRB) to CLP
$1,707.375
1 OroBit(XRB) to PKR
Rs513.01
1 OroBit(XRB) to KZT
961.53125
1 OroBit(XRB) to THB
฿58.87
1 OroBit(XRB) to TWD
NT$55.71625
1 OroBit(XRB) to AED
د.إ6.651875
1 OroBit(XRB) to CHF
Fr1.45
1 OroBit(XRB) to HKD
HK$14.065
1 OroBit(XRB) to AMD
֏693.8975
1 OroBit(XRB) to MAD
.د.م16.78375
1 OroBit(XRB) to MXN
$33.64
1 OroBit(XRB) to SAR
ريال6.796875
1 OroBit(XRB) to ETB
Br278.708125
1 OroBit(XRB) to KES
KSh234.193125
1 OroBit(XRB) to JOD
د.أ1.2850625
1 OroBit(XRB) to PLN
6.651875
1 OroBit(XRB) to RON
лв7.956875
1 OroBit(XRB) to SEK
kr17.128125
1 OroBit(XRB) to BGN
лв3.045
1 OroBit(XRB) to HUF
Ft609.435
1 OroBit(XRB) to CZK
38.17125
1 OroBit(XRB) to KWD
د.ك0.554625
1 OroBit(XRB) to ILS
5.890625
1 OroBit(XRB) to BOB
Bs12.524375
1 OroBit(XRB) to AZN
3.08125
1 OroBit(XRB) to TJS
SM16.675
1 OroBit(XRB) to GEL
4.93
1 OroBit(XRB) to AOA
Kz1,661.319375
1 OroBit(XRB) to BHD
.د.ب0.6815
1 OroBit(XRB) to BMD
$1.8125
1 OroBit(XRB) to DKK
kr11.690625
1 OroBit(XRB) to HNL
L47.66875
1 OroBit(XRB) to MUR
82.595625
1 OroBit(XRB) to NAD
$31.35625
1 OroBit(XRB) to NOK
kr18.27
1 OroBit(XRB) to NZD
$3.15375
1 OroBit(XRB) to PAB
B/.1.8125
1 OroBit(XRB) to PGK
K7.630625
1 OroBit(XRB) to QAR
ر.ق6.5975
1 OroBit(XRB) to RSD
дин.183.38875
1 OroBit(XRB) to UZS
soʻm21,837.344375
1 OroBit(XRB) to ALL
L151.579375
1 OroBit(XRB) to ANG
ƒ3.244375
1 OroBit(XRB) to AWG
ƒ3.244375
1 OroBit(XRB) to BBD
$3.625
1 OroBit(XRB) to BAM
KM3.045
1 OroBit(XRB) to BIF
Fr5,345.0625
1 OroBit(XRB) to BND
$2.338125
1 OroBit(XRB) to BSD
$1.8125
1 OroBit(XRB) to JMD
$289.800625
1 OroBit(XRB) to KHR
7,279.10875
1 OroBit(XRB) to KMF
Fr766.6875
1 OroBit(XRB) to LAK
39,402.173125
1 OroBit(XRB) to LKR
රු551.743125
1 OroBit(XRB) to MDL
L30.77625
1 OroBit(XRB) to MGA
Ar8,127.79375
1 OroBit(XRB) to MOP
P14.5
1 OroBit(XRB) to MVR
27.73125
1 OroBit(XRB) to MWK
MK3,146.699375
1 OroBit(XRB) to MZN
MT115.836875
1 OroBit(XRB) to NPR
रु257.12125
1 OroBit(XRB) to PYG
12,854.25
1 OroBit(XRB) to RWF
Fr2,633.5625
1 OroBit(XRB) to SBD
$14.916875
1 OroBit(XRB) to SCR
25.139375
1 OroBit(XRB) to SRD
$70.035
1 OroBit(XRB) to SVC
$15.859375
1 OroBit(XRB) to SZL
L31.35625
1 OroBit(XRB) to TMT
m6.361875
1 OroBit(XRB) to TND
د.ت5.332375
1 OroBit(XRB) to TTD
$12.270625
1 OroBit(XRB) to UGX
Sh6,314.75
1 OroBit(XRB) to XAF
Fr1,025.875
1 OroBit(XRB) to XCD
$4.89375
1 OroBit(XRB) to XOF
Fr1,025.875
1 OroBit(XRB) to XPF
Fr186.6875
1 OroBit(XRB) to BWP
P24.2875
1 OroBit(XRB) to BZD
$3.643125
1 OroBit(XRB) to CVE
$171.825
1 OroBit(XRB) to DJF
Fr322.625
1 OroBit(XRB) to DOP
$116.380625
1 OroBit(XRB) to DZD
د.ج235.570625
1 OroBit(XRB) to FJD
$4.09625
1 OroBit(XRB) to GNF
Fr15,759.6875
1 OroBit(XRB) to GTQ
Q13.88375
1 OroBit(XRB) to GYD
$379.410625
1 OroBit(XRB) to ISK
kr224.75

OroBit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OroBit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OroBit Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OroBit

How much is OroBit (XRB) worth today?
The live XRB price in USD is 1.8125 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XRB to USD price?
The current price of XRB to USD is $ 1.8125. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of OroBit?
The market cap for XRB is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XRB?
The circulating supply of XRB is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XRB?
XRB achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XRB?
XRB saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of XRB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XRB is $ 85.25K USD.
Will XRB go higher this year?
XRB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XRB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
XRB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XRB
XRB
USD
USD

1 XRB = 1.8125 USD

Trade XRB

XRB/USDT
$1.8125
$1.8125$1.8125
-5.51%

