XPMarket (XPM) Information XPMarket is a platform on the XRP Ledger designed for DeFi activities. It allows users to swap digital assets seamlessly with no trading fees, participate in earning programs through yield farming, and receive unique airdrops. Users can also launch their own digital tokens on this platform, tapping into a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts. The platform leverages the XRP Ledger's capabilities to provide a user-friendly environment. Official Website: https://xpmarket.com Whitepaper: https://docs.xpmarket.com Block Explorer: https://xrpscan.com/account/rXPMxBeefHGxx2K7g5qmmWq3gFsgawkoa Buy XPM Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.77M
All-Time High: $ 0.145
All-Time Low: $ 0.020401069283060496
Current Price: $ 0.02553

Understanding the tokenomics of XPMarket (XPM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

