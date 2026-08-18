xPayLink Price Today

The live xPayLink (XPLK) price today is ￡ 0.00821, with a 14.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current XPLK to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00821 per XPLK.

xPayLink currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XPLK. During the last 24 hours, XPLK traded between ￡ 0.00688 (low) and ￡ 0.0243 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XPLK moved +3.66% in the last hour and -80.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 3.01M.

xPayLink (XPLK) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 3.01M￡ 3.01M ￡ 3.01M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 821.00K￡ 821.00K ￡ 821.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of xPayLink is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 3.01M. The circulating supply of XPLK is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 821.00K.