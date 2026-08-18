Plasma (XPL) Technical Analysis Today The Plasma Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XPL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Plasma's analysis below. Sign Up

Plasma (XPL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07665 -- -1.86% -6.19% -11.32%

Plasma Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Plasma across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 6 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0766 0.07658 R2 0.07658 0.07656 R1 0.07655 0.07655 PP 0.07653 0.07653 S1 0.0765 0.07651 S2 0.07648 0.0765 S3 0.07645 0.07648

Plasma Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.26M $37.97 M $37.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.18M 3-Day Active Buys $4.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $4.75 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.11M 7-Day Active Buys $11.45 M 7-Day Active Sells $11.56 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Plasma Capital Flow Net Inflow XPLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$4.04 M 0.08 2026-08-17 -$0.25 M 0.08 2026-08-16 -$2.28 M 0.08 2026-08-15 -$1.75 M 0.08 2026-08-14 -$0.05 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Plasma (XPL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Plasma price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XPL / USDT $0.07665 $0.07665 $0.07665 -0.27% 86.98M (USDT) Trade XPL / USDC $0.07659 $0.07659 $0.07659 -0.27% 740.70K (USDT) Trade