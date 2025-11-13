XPIN Network (XPIN) Tokenomics

XPIN Network (XPIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into XPIN Network (XPIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 22:05:28 (UTC+8)
USD

XPIN Network (XPIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for XPIN Network (XPIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 58.42M
$ 58.42M$ 58.42M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 17.51B
$ 17.51B$ 17.51B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 333.66M
$ 333.66M$ 333.66M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0104083
$ 0.0104083$ 0.0104083
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000457316453478145
$ 0.000457316453478145$ 0.000457316453478145
Current Price:
$ 0.0033366
$ 0.0033366$ 0.0033366

XPIN Network (XPIN) Information

XPIN Network, a leading DePIN project on BNB Chain, delivers decentralized, AI-powered communication infrastructure for secure, efficient, and borderless connectivity. With wireless coverage across 150+ countries and regions, XPIN’s Global eSIM, PowerLink, and AI dNFT introduce a new era of connectivity while unlocking passive income opportunities. By reimagining how the world connects, XPIN is building the next-generation decentralized operator network.

Official Website:
https://www.xpin.network
Whitepaper:
https://docs.xpin.network/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/address/0xD955c9bA56Fb1AB30e34766e252A97ccCE3D31A6

XPIN Network (XPIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of XPIN Network (XPIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XPIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XPIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand XPIN's tokenomics, explore XPIN token's live price!

How to Buy XPIN

Interested in adding XPIN Network (XPIN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XPIN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

XPIN Network (XPIN) Price History

Analysing the price history of XPIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

XPIN Price Prediction

Want to know where XPIN might be heading? Our XPIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy