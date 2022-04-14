XPIN Network (XPIN) Technical Analysis Today The XPIN Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XPIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XPIN Network's analysis below. Sign Up

XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0012293 -- -27.35% -20.79% -0.79%

XPIN Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XPIN Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001243 0.001242 R2 0.001242 0.001241 R1 0.001241 0.001241 PP 0.00124 0.00124 S1 0.001239 0.001239 S2 0.001238 0.001239 S3 0.001237 0.001238

XPIN Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $7.16 M $7.23 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.58 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.60 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.71 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.73 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. XPIN Network Capital Flow Net Inflow XPINUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade XPIN Network (XPIN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live XPIN Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XPIN / USDT $0.0012293 $0.0012293 $0.0012293 -9.51% 211.04M (USDT) Trade