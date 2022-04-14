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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XPIN Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XPIN Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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XPIN Network (XPIN) Technical Analysis Today

XPIN Network (XPIN) Technical Analysis Today

The XPIN Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XPIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XPIN Network's analysis below.

XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0012293---27.35%-20.79%-0.79%
Know more about XPIN Network Price

XPIN Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XPIN Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 1
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.001243
0.001242
R2
0.001242
0.001241
R1
0.001241
0.001241
PP
0.00124
0.00124
S1
0.001239
0.001239
S2
0.001238
0.001239
S3
0.001237
0.001238

XPIN Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$7.16 M
$7.23 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.58 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.60 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.71 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.73 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

XPIN Network Capital Flow

Net InflowXPINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about XPIN Network

Trade XPIN Network (XPIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XPIN Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XPIN/USDT
$0.0012293
$0.0012293$0.0012293
-9.51%
211.04M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XPIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XPIN
XPIN
USD
USD

1 XPIN = 0.0012293 USD