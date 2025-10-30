The live XPIN Network price today is 0.0070195 USD. Track real-time XPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XPIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live XPIN Network price today is 0.0070195 USD. Track real-time XPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XPIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

XPIN Network Price(XPIN)

1 XPIN to USD Live Price:

$0.0070195
$0.0070195$0.0070195
-2.46%1D
USD
XPIN Network (XPIN) Live Price Chart
XPIN Network (XPIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0067561
$ 0.0067561$ 0.0067561
24H Low
$ 0.0079556
$ 0.0079556$ 0.0079556
24H High

$ 0.0067561
$ 0.0067561$ 0.0067561

$ 0.0079556
$ 0.0079556$ 0.0079556

$ 0.010038547477428971
$ 0.010038547477428971$ 0.010038547477428971

$ 0.000457316453478145
$ 0.000457316453478145$ 0.000457316453478145

+2.12%

-2.46%

-22.97%

-22.97%

XPIN Network (XPIN) real-time price is $ 0.0070195. Over the past 24 hours, XPIN traded between a low of $ 0.0067561 and a high of $ 0.0079556, showing active market volatility. XPIN's all-time high price is $ 0.010038547477428971, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000457316453478145.

In terms of short-term performance, XPIN has changed by +2.12% over the past hour, -2.46% over 24 hours, and -22.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XPIN Network (XPIN) Market Information

No.286

$ 114.52M
$ 114.52M$ 114.52M

$ 1.38M
$ 1.38M$ 1.38M

$ 701.95M
$ 701.95M$ 701.95M

16.32B
16.32B 16.32B

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

16.31%

BSC

The current Market Cap of XPIN Network is $ 114.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.38M. The circulating supply of XPIN is 16.32B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.95M.

XPIN Network (XPIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of XPIN Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000177035-2.46%
30 Days$ +0.0062245+782.95%
60 Days$ +0.0062327+792.15%
90 Days$ +0.0068195+3,409.75%
XPIN Network Price Change Today

Today, XPIN recorded a change of $ -0.000177035 (-2.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XPIN Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0062245 (+782.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XPIN Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XPIN saw a change of $ +0.0062327 (+792.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XPIN Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0068195 (+3,409.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of XPIN Network (XPIN)?

Check out the XPIN Network Price History page now.

What is XPIN Network (XPIN)

XPIN Network, a leading DePIN project on BNB Chain, delivers decentralized, AI-powered communication infrastructure for secure, efficient, and borderless connectivity. With wireless coverage across 150+ countries and regions, XPIN’s Global eSIM, PowerLink, and AI dNFT introduce a new era of connectivity while unlocking passive income opportunities. By reimagining how the world connects, XPIN is building the next-generation decentralized operator network.

XPIN Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XPIN Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XPIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XPIN Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XPIN Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XPIN Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will XPIN Network (XPIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your XPIN Network (XPIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for XPIN Network.

Check the XPIN Network price prediction now!

XPIN Network (XPIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XPIN Network (XPIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XPIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy XPIN Network (XPIN)

Looking for how to buy XPIN Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XPIN Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XPIN to Local Currencies

XPIN Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XPIN Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XPIN Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XPIN Network

How much is XPIN Network (XPIN) worth today?
The live XPIN price in USD is 0.0070195 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XPIN to USD price?
The current price of XPIN to USD is $ 0.0070195. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of XPIN Network?
The market cap for XPIN is $ 114.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XPIN?
The circulating supply of XPIN is 16.32B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XPIN?
XPIN achieved an ATH price of 0.010038547477428971 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XPIN?
XPIN saw an ATL price of 0.000457316453478145 USD.
What is the trading volume of XPIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XPIN is $ 1.38M USD.
Will XPIN go higher this year?
XPIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XPIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:52:56 (UTC+8)

$0.0070195
$108,409.41
$3,805.83
$0.02310
$186.87
$2.2557
