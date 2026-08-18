XP8 Price Today

The live XP8 (XP8) price today is ￡ 0.00168, with a 36.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP8 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00168 per XP8.

XP8 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XP8. During the last 24 hours, XP8 traded between ￡ 0.00123 (low) and ￡ 0.00499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XP8 moved -2.90% in the last hour and +90.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 28.56K.

XP8 (XP8) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 28.56K￡ 28.56K ￡ 28.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 45.69K￡ 45.69K ￡ 45.69K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 27,196,758 27,196,758 27,196,758 Public Blockchain TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of XP8 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 28.56K. The circulating supply of XP8 is --, with a total supply of 27196758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 45.69K.