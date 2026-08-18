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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XMoney, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XMoney, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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xMoney (XMN) Technical Analysis Today

xMoney (XMN) Technical Analysis Today

The xMoney Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XMN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about xMoney's analysis below.

xMoney (XMN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00054---23.95%-56.46%-79.78%
Know more about xMoney Price

XMoney Capital Flow

Net InflowXMNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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XMN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XMN with leverage. Explore XMN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade xMoney (XMN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live xMoney price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XMN/USDT
$0.00054
$0.00054$0.00054
-3.57%
62.10M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XMN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XMN
XMN
USD
USD

1 XMN = 0.00054 USD