The live xMoney price today is 0.05097 USD. Track real-time XMN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

xMoney Price(XMN)

$0.05097
+1.19%1D
xMoney (XMN) Live Price Chart
xMoney (XMN) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.04684
24H Low
$ 0.06
24H High

$ 0.04684
$ 0.06
$ 0.11390037525327498
$ 0.019550382433716446
+1.23%

+1.19%

-39.46%

-39.46%

xMoney (XMN) real-time price is $ 0.05097. Over the past 24 hours, XMN traded between a low of $ 0.04684 and a high of $ 0.06, showing active market volatility. XMN's all-time high price is $ 0.11390037525327498, while its all-time low price is $ 0.019550382433716446.

In terms of short-term performance, XMN has changed by +1.23% over the past hour, +1.19% over 24 hours, and -39.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

xMoney (XMN) Market Information

No.3767

$ 0.00
$ 467.38K
$ 509.70M
0.00
10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000
0.00%

SUI

The current Market Cap of xMoney is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 467.38K. The circulating supply of XMN is 0.00, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 509.70M.

xMoney (XMN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of xMoney for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005994+1.19%
30 Days$ +0.04597+919.40%
60 Days$ +0.04597+919.40%
90 Days$ +0.04597+919.40%
xMoney Price Change Today

Today, XMN recorded a change of $ +0.0005994 (+1.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

xMoney 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04597 (+919.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

xMoney 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XMN saw a change of $ +0.04597 (+919.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

xMoney 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.04597 (+919.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is xMoney (XMN)

xMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide.

xMoney is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your xMoney investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

How much is xMoney (XMN) worth today?
The live XMN price in USD is 0.05097 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XMN to USD price?
The current price of XMN to USD is $ 0.05097. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of xMoney?
The market cap for XMN is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XMN?
The circulating supply of XMN is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XMN?
XMN achieved an ATH price of 0.11390037525327498 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XMN?
XMN saw an ATL price of 0.019550382433716446 USD.
What is the trading volume of XMN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XMN is $ 467.38K USD.
Will XMN go higher this year?
XMN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XMN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
