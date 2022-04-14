XION (XION) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XION (XION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XION (XION) Information Total Supply: 200,000,000 XION .XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain ecosystem purpose built for mainstream adoption through chain abstraction. Official Website: https://xion.burnt.com Whitepaper: https://xion.burnt.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.burnt.com Buy XION Now!

XION (XION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XION (XION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.45M $ 39.45M $ 39.45M Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 37.35M $ 37.35M $ 37.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 211.28M $ 211.28M $ 211.28M All-Time High: $ 10.014 $ 10.014 $ 10.014 All-Time Low: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 Current Price: $ 1.0564 $ 1.0564 $ 1.0564 Learn more about XION (XION) price

XION (XION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XION (XION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XION tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XION tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XION's tokenomics, explore XION token's live price!

