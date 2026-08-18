GoldZip Price Today

The live GoldZip (XGZ) price today is ￡ 141.05, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGZ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 141.05 per XGZ.

GoldZip currently ranks #4031 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 XGZ. During the last 24 hours, XGZ traded between ￡ 140.21 (low) and ￡ 142.49 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 196.882197996743316, while the all-time low was ￡ 85.3122201081929051757.

In short-term performance, XGZ moved -0.16% in the last hour and -0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 390.68K.

GoldZip (XGZ) Market Information

Rank No.4031 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 390.68K￡ 390.68K ￡ 390.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.54M￡ 2.54M ￡ 2.54M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 18,000 18,000 18,000 Total Supply 39,000 39,000 39,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of GoldZip is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 390.68K. The circulating supply of XGZ is 0.00, with a total supply of 39000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.54M.