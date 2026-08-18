XEFFY Price Today

The live XEFFY (XEF) price today is ￡ 0.0058972, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEF to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0058972 per XEF.

XEFFY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XEF. During the last 24 hours, XEF traded between ￡ 0.0057034 (low) and ￡ 0.0059619 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XEF moved +0.28% in the last hour and -11.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 175.48K.

XEFFY (XEF) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 175.48K￡ 175.48K ￡ 175.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 35.38M￡ 35.38M ￡ 35.38M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 6,000,000,000 6,000,000,000 6,000,000,000 Public Blockchain XPHERE

The current Market Cap of XEFFY is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 175.48K. The circulating supply of XEF is --, with a total supply of 6000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 35.38M.