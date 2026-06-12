XBT is a community-focused project that draws inspiration from the legacy of Bitcoin, represented by the ticker XBT, while leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana ecosystem. The project aims to build a strong digital brand around the XBT identity through community engagement, online culture, and creative content. By combining crypto-native memes, social interaction, and decentralized participation, XBT seeks to grow an active ecosystem where holders and supporters contribute to the expansion of the project and its visibility across the broader crypto space