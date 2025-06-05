What is XBT (XBT)

$XBT is a Memecoin that's synonymous with Bitcoin's historic legacy. The ticker XBT was the ISO standard for Bitcoin used by many major exchanges. We pay homage to this tradition while building something new.

XBT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XBT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



XBT Price Prediction

XBT Price History

How to buy XBT (XBT)

XBT to Local Currencies

XBT Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XBT What is the price of XBT (XBT) today? The live price of XBT (XBT) is 0.001781 USD . What is the market cap of XBT (XBT)? The current market cap of XBT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XBT by its real-time market price of 0.001781 USD . What is the circulating supply of XBT (XBT)? The current circulating supply of XBT (XBT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of XBT (XBT)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of XBT (XBT) is 0.04063 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XBT (XBT)? The 24-hour trading volume of XBT (XBT) is $ 56.36K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

