Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today The Xai Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Xai's analysis below. Sign Up

Xai (XAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007338 -- +8.45% +7.18% -29.37%

Xai Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Xai across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007329 0.007327 R2 0.007327 0.007325 R1 0.007324 0.007324 PP 0.007322 0.007322 S1 0.007319 0.00732 S2 0.007317 0.007319 S3 0.007314 0.007317

Xai Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.29M $1.50 M $1.79 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $1.66 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.65 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $2.78 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.74 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Xai Capital Flow Net Inflow XAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.20 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.13 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.33 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Xai (XAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Xai price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XAI / USDT $0.007338 $0.007338 $0.007338 +6.20% 21.60M (USDT) Trade