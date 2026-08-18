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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Xai, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Xai, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today

Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today

The Xai Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Xai's analysis below.

Xai (XAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007338--+8.45%+7.18%-29.37%
Know more about Xai Price

Xai Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Xai across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007329
0.007327
R2
0.007327
0.007325
R1
0.007324
0.007324
PP
0.007322
0.007322
S1
0.007319
0.00732
S2
0.007317
0.007319
S3
0.007314
0.007317

Xai Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.29M
$1.50 M
$1.79 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.66 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.65 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.78 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.74 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Xai Capital Flow

Net InflowXAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.20 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.13 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.33 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Xai

Trade Xai (XAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Xai price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XAI/USDT
$0.007338
$0.007338$0.007338
+6.20%
21.60M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XAI
XAI
USD
USD

1 XAI = 0.007338 USD