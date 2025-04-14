What is Vitreus (WVTRS)

Vitreus is at the forefront of emerging technologies, driving innovation in alignment with the principles of Web3. As the first fully EVM-compatible Relay-Chain, Vitreus is transforming decentralized finance (DeFi) and expanding blockchain's applications across various sectors. Their pioneering Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePIN) model empowers user participation, establishing a secure and decentralized platform for blockchain solutions. With a focus on decentralization, transparency, and community-led growth, Vitreus is poised to reshape the digital world through cutting-edge advancements.

Vitreus Price Prediction

Vitreus Price History

How to buy Vitreus (WVTRS)

WVTRS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vitreus What is the price of Vitreus (WVTRS) today? The live price of Vitreus (WVTRS) is 0.01103 USD . What is the market cap of Vitreus (WVTRS)? The current market cap of Vitreus is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WVTRS by its real-time market price of 0.01103 USD . What is the circulating supply of Vitreus (WVTRS)? The current circulating supply of Vitreus (WVTRS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Vitreus (WVTRS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Vitreus (WVTRS) is 0.415 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Vitreus (WVTRS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Vitreus (WVTRS) is $ 11.07 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

