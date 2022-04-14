Wunder Social (WUNDER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wunder Social (WUNDER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wunder Social (WUNDER) Information Wunder is a decentralized social platform reimagining how we connect online. Built for creators and communities, Wunder puts ownership, identity, and impact back in users’ hands. With a self-sovereign identity system, token-based rewards, and real-world cultural partnerships, Wunder is building the social layer of Web3 — where value flows to the people, not the platform. Official Website: https://wunder.social Whitepaper: https://wunder-1.gitbook.io/wunder Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xece6a5a6ff5ccc377472c2e9b7afb0ac62748909 Buy WUNDER Now!

Wunder Social (WUNDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wunder Social (WUNDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.002428 $ 0.002428 $ 0.002428 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.000251 $ 0.000251 $ 0.000251 Learn more about Wunder Social (WUNDER) price

Wunder Social (WUNDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wunder Social (WUNDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WUNDER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WUNDER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WUNDER's tokenomics, explore WUNDER token's live price!

