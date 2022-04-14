WeSendit (WSI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WeSendit (WSI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WeSendit (WSI) Information WeSendit is the first Web3 file transfer & storage service aggregator platform that connects the people, businesses and data of today with the Web3 world of tomorrow. Its service includes but not limited to decentralized file storage solutions, end-to-end file encryption transfers, branding services and paid downloadable links. The WeSendit token isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a utility key to unlock a world of advantages within the Web3 ecosystem. Official Website: https://wesendit.io Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/p6nvtkkgrim59tw7 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x837A130aED114300Bab4f9f1F4f500682f7efd48 Buy WSI Now!

WeSendit (WSI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 987.50K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 797.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.06667
All-Time Low: $ 0.00112719975841254
Current Price: $ 0.001239

WeSendit (WSI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WeSendit (WSI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WSI's tokenomics, explore WSI token's live price!

