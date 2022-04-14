Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wisdomise AI (WSDM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Information Wisdomise is an all-in-one, AI-powered platform offering users curated intelligence and exposure to investment opportunities in digital assets and later other financial markets. Official Website: https://wisdomise.com/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/k79imdvkjbgum7f3 Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x5F2F8818002dc64753daeDF4A6CB2CcB757CD220

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 826.57K Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 495.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.159 All-Time Low: $ 0.001343089104395042 Current Price: $ 0.001668

Wisdomise AI (WSDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wisdomise AI (WSDM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WSDM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WSDM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WSDM's tokenomics, explore WSDM token's live price!

