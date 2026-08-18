Shibinhood Price Today

The live Shibinhood (WOOF) price today is ￡ 0.000002201, with a 10.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOOF to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000002201 per WOOF.

Shibinhood currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- WOOF. During the last 24 hours, WOOF traded between ￡ 0.000002055 (low) and ￡ 0.0000028 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, WOOF moved -5.22% in the last hour and -12.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.69K.

Shibinhood (WOOF) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 58.69K￡ 58.69K ￡ 58.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.20M￡ 2.20M ￡ 2.20M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000 1,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Shibinhood is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.69K. The circulating supply of WOOF is --, with a total supply of 1000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.20M.