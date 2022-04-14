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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sherwood Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sherwood Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Technical Analysis Today

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Technical Analysis Today

The Sherwood Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sherwood Protocol's analysis below.

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004321---15.06%-38.28%-38.28%
Know more about Sherwood Protocol Price

Sherwood Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sherwood Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 5
Buy 5
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 5Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004315
0.004312
R2
0.004312
0.004309
R1
0.00431
0.004308
PP
0.004306
0.004306
S1
0.004304
0.004303
S2
0.0043
0.004302
S3
0.004298
0.0043

Sherwood Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sherwood Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowWOODUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sherwood Protocol

Trade Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sherwood Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WOOD/USDT
$0.004321
$0.004321$0.004321
+11.13%
13.69M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WOOD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WOOD
WOOD
USD
USD

1 WOOD = 0.004321 USD