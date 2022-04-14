Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Technical Analysis Today The Sherwood Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sherwood Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004321 -- -15.06% -38.28% -38.28%

Sherwood Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sherwood Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.004315 0.004312 R2 0.004312 0.004309 R1 0.00431 0.004308 PP 0.004306 0.004306 S1 0.004304 0.004303 S2 0.0043 0.004302 S3 0.004298 0.0043

Sherwood Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sherwood Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow WOODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sherwood Protocol (WOOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sherwood Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WOOD / USDT $0.004321 $0.004321 $0.004321 +11.13% 13.69M (USDT) Trade